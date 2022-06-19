7,229 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

