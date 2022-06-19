Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

OIH stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

