Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

