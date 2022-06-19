Ascent Group LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.71. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

