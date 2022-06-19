Barclays PLC Sells 163,456 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,456 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.