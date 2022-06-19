Barclays PLC Purchases 9,259 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 219,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE CNS opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

