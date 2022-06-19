Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $76,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 266,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 214,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.