Barclays PLC Sells 115,704 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,704 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

