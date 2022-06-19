Barclays PLC Buys 27,838 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

