Barclays PLC Purchases 22,912 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

