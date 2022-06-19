Barclays PLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

