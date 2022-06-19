Barclays PLC Buys 12,576 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

