Barclays PLC Buys 27,603 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $707,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

