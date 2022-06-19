Barclays PLC Has $3.53 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

