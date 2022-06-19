Barclays PLC Sells 648,239 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 648,239 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

