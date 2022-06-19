Barclays PLC Buys 33,297 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axonics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

