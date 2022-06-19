Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

