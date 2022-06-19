Barclays PLC Acquires 33,134 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

