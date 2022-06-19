Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

