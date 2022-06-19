iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

