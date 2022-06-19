Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $854.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

