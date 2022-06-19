Barclays PLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

