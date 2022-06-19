Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Trading Up 14.1%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 296,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,000,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGPI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth $440,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 74,953.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth $2,555,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

