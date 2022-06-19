Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.61

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 30956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

