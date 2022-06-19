Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 131,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

