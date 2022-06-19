Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 131,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile (CVE:MLY)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.