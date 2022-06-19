Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 83750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.88.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.