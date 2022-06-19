ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 8.1%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 93,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,241,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.52.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock worth $1,813,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

