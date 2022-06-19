BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.07. 25,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,585,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,779. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,003,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 523,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

