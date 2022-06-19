Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 202,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,660 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.