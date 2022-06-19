Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.57

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 13247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

TGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.