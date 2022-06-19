Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Down 20%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 126,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 64,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.
About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)
