Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 15.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
