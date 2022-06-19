Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 15.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

