Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $360,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.