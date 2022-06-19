Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OTMO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

