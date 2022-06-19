Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 74489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$188.69 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

