Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Puyi has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

