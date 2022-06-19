Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,599,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 890.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 442,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

