iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QAT stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.