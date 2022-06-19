iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
QAT stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
