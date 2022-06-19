Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

