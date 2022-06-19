Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SNFCA stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
