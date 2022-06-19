Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 130.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

