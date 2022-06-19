SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
