Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Grows By 23.4%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.