Brett Tighe Sells 5,913 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

