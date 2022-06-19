Brett Tighe Sells 5,913 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OKTA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
