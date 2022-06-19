Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 200,617 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

