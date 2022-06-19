Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 4,079 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.