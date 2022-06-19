Insider Buying: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VCTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 480.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 68,153 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $923,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

