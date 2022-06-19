Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 8.4%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 122,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,673,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

