Donn S. Lux Buys 5,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

