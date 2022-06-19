Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $563,850.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.78 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

