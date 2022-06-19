Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $681,300.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.98 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
