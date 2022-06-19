Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $681,300.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.98 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.